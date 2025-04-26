MINISTRY OF YOUTH, SPORT AND ARTS PRESS STATEMENT ON MEASURES TO CURB HOOLIGANISM IN ZAMBIAN FOOTBALL

Lusaka, Zambia – Following the unfortunate incidents of vandalism and hooliganism that unfolded during a recent league match held at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, the Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Hon. Elvis C Nkandu convened an urgent meeting with key stakeholders including representatives from ZESCO United, Power Dynamos, Red Arrows, and Nkana Football Club, along with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), the Zambia Premier League, Absa Bank Zambia, and the National Sports Council of Zambia.

The meeting resolved to implement immediate and long-term measures aimed at restoring sanity, enhancing fan safety, and preserving the integrity of the beautiful game. These measures will take effect ahead of the upcoming ABSA Cup semifinals scheduled for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on 26th April, 2025.

The resolutions are as follows:

1. Increased Security Presence:

Over 300 security personnel will be deployed at the ABSA Cup semifinal matches to ensure safety and prevent the recurrence of disorderly conduct.

2. Ban on Potential Missiles:

Strict measures will be in place to prevent fans from bringing objects that could be used as missiles into stadiums. If it can fly through the air and cause injury, leave it at home.

3. Restrictions on Alcohol Containers:

While the sale of alcohol will not be entirely banned, only plastic cups will be permitted within the stadium. Bottles and cans are strictly prohibited as they pose a safety risk.

4. No Ticket, No Entry:

Entry into the stadium will only be granted to those with valid matchday tickets. Fans are urged to purchase tickets from designated outlets to avoid disappointment.

5. Clubs to Sign Code of Conduct:

All participating clubs will sign a binding Code of Conduct, holding them accountable for the behavior of their fans and officials.

6. Anti-Vandalism Campaigns:

Stakeholders will launch public awareness campaigns before, during, and after the matches to educate fans on the importance of protecting sports infrastructure.

7. Enhanced VVIP Area Security:

Additional security measures will be enforced in VVIP and VIP areas to curb inappropriate behavior and ensure the dignity of these spaces.

8. Disciplinary Action:

Individuals or groups found to have instigated or engaged in violence or vandalism will face stern disciplinary action. No one is above the rules.

9. Steward Induction:

Match stewards will undergo mandatory induction at least a day before the games to ensure they understand and execute their responsibilities effectively.

10. Installation of CCTV Cameras:

Going forward, stadiums will be equipped with CCTV systems to assist in identifying and deterring misconduct. These systems will play a crucial role in post-match reviews and security assessments.

11. Nkana Football Club Liable for Damages

Nkana FC has been held responsible for the damage caused to 506 seats during the recent match. Additionally, they will cover the cost of repairing the 2,300 seats that had previously been damaged, as part of the broader responsibility to maintain the sporting facilities.

The Ministry reiterates its zero-tolerance policy on violence and vandalism in sport. Football is a unifying force in our country, and we must all do our part to ensure it remains a safe, entertaining, and inclusive platform for all Zambians.

Let us all remember that passion for our teams must never override respect for the game, for facilities, and above all, for each other.

Issued by:

Nchimunya Bobby Ng’andu (Mr.)

Principal Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts