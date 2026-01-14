Misogyny Must Not Be Mayor: A National Reckoning on Hate Speech, Gender, and the Soul of Zambian Democracy





Chishala Kateka – New Heritage Party

14 January 2026



Simon Mwewa Lane’s public declaration, a UPND sympathiser, says that “a single woman is unworkable for the position of Mayor” is not only a vile expression of misogyny, it is a violation of Zambian law and a betrayal of the international human rights commitments Zambia has ratified. It is hate speech, plain and simple, and it must be treated with the same gravity as ethnic or tribal incitement.





This is not a matter of opinion. It is a matter of law. The Anti-Gender-Based Violence Act No. 1 of 2011 defines gender-based violence to include “any act that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual or psychological harm or suffering… including threats, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life.” Mwewa’s remarks, made on a public platform, constitute psychological harm and public humiliation of women in leadership.





The Gender Equity and Equality Act No. 22 of 2015 goes further. Section 3(1) prohibits “any practice, conduct, or behaviour that undermines or impairs the recognition, enjoyment or exercise of women’s rights and freedoms on a basis of equality with men.” Section 16 criminalises discriminatory speech that perpetuates stereotypes or undermines women’s participation in public life. Mwewa’s statement is a textbook violation.





UPND is silent on this one.



Yet, the very institution mandated to enforce this law, the Gender Equity and Equality Commission, remains non-operational. Five years into the UPND’s term, this critical body has not been capacitated, funded, or empowered to act. This is not a bureaucratic oversight. It is a political failure. It is a betrayal of Zambian women who were promised equality but have received only lip service.





Mwewa’ utterance is also in breach of international obligations. Under Article 7 of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), Zambia is required to “take all appropriate measures to eliminate discrimination against women in the political and public life of the country.” This includes the right to hold public office and perform all public functions at all levels of government.





The SADC Protocol on Gender and Development, to which Zambia is a signatory, sets a binding target of 50% representation of women in decision-making positions in the public and private sectors by 2030. Article 12 of the Protocol obliges states to “ensure the equal participation of women and men in decision-making by putting in place policies, strategies and programmes.” Mwewa’s remarks, and the silence that has followed, are a direct repudiation of this commitment.





Mayor Chilando Chitangala’s leadership in Lusaka has been marked by tangible progress: improved waste management, expanded street lighting, and increased investment in market infrastructure. She has governed with competence, accessibility, and resolve. To reduce her leadership to her gender or marital status is not only dishonest, it is dangerous.





The New Heritage Party stands in full solidarity with Mayor Chitangala and with every woman who has been demeaned, dismissed, or degraded by men like Simon Mwewa Lane. We will not allow misogyny to masquerade as civic commentary. We will not allow hate speech to be normalised under the guise of political discourse.





As President of the New Heritage Party, I, Chishala Kateka, will formally report Simon Mwewa Lane to the Zambia Police Service, the Human Rights Commission, and the Ministry of Justice. This is not a political vendetta. It is a constitutional imperative. The law must be enforced, not selectively, not symbolically, but with the full weight of justice.



We also call upon the UPND to break its silence. Mwewa is a known sympathiser of the ruling party. If UPND truly believes in gender equality, it must issue a strong, unequivocal condemnation of his remarks. Anything less is complicity.



This is not just about one man’s prejudice. It is about whether Zambia will uphold its Constitution, honour its international obligations, and protect the dignity of its women. If we fail to act, we are complicit. If we remain silent, we are endorsing misogyny.



Let this be the moment we draw the line. Let this be the moment we say: Zambia belongs to all of us, equally. Let this be the moment when misogyny is not rewarded with a mayoral bid, but met with the full force of the law. The soul of our democracy is at stake. And we will not be silent.



I Chishala Kateka solemnly promise to fight Gender Based Violence with a commitment no leader before me has done.