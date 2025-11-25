Miss Universe Africa resigns

Olivia Yacé, the Ivorian beauty queen who placed fourth runner-up and won the continental title for Africa and Oceania at Miss Universe 2025, has renounced her Miss Universe Africa & Oceania title, citing her commitment to personal values and integrity.

The Miss Côte d’Ivoire Committee (COMICI) announced this on Monday, Nov. 24, adding that she is withdrawing from her elected mandates with Miss Universe.

The committee also said it is informing the Miss Universe organization “of the withdrawal of the Ivorian candidate from all titles and mandates issued by this organization.”

“The COMICI (Miss Côte d’Ivoire Committee), holder of the Miss Universe license, regrets to announce the withdrawal of its representative, Olivia YACE, Miss Côte d’Ivoire 2021, for personal reasons, from her elected mandates with Miss Universe, obtained at the conclusion of the 74th edition of the Miss Universe International pageant, to be held on November 21, 2025, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok,” it said in a statement on Facebook.

The COMICI added, Yace is giving up her title of Miss Universe Africa & Oceania, effective immediately.

She will be formally returning her sash to the organization “to ensure that no one is unaware of this and to attest to this joint decision.”

Yace also announced her resignation in a statement posted on her official Facebook page on Monday. She explained that she is stepping away to preserve the principles that guide her life and career, following a dramatic Miss Universe finale in Bangkok.

Reflecting on her experience, she wrote, “As Côte d’Ivoire’s representative at Miss Universe 2025, I proved I am capable of achieving great things despite adversity. The competition tested my strength, determination, and readiness to overcome challenges.”

However, she emphasised that remaining in the role requires alignment with her core values.

“To continue, I must remain true to my pillars: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity,” she said.

Describing her resignation as a thoughtful and value-driven decision, Yacé announced her withdrawal from the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania and any future association with the Miss Universe Committee. She emphasised that although her journey as a beauty queen has been marked by discipline and purpose, she no longer feels she can fully realise her potential within the constraints of the title.

Yace wrote: “My mission has always been to inspire younger generations. As I stated onstage, I want to be a role model for young girls, encouraging them to confidently enter spaces where they may feel unwelcome and to embrace their identity proudly.

“Stepping away will enable me to dedicate myself fully to defending the values I hold dear.”

Yacé extended a call for unity and courage to Black and African-descendant communities worldwide, urging them to persist in breaking barriers and making their voices heard.

“I call upon Black, African, Caribbean, American, and Afro-descendant communities to continue entering spaces where you are not expected, opening paths for those who follow.

“Never allow others to define or limit your potential. Our presence matters, and our voices must be heard.”

She also congratulated the new Miss Universe and sent well wishes to Miss Universe Jamaica for a swift recovery.

Yacé concluded with gratitude and optimism: “I deeply appreciate the support I have received and the experiences that have shaped me. I now embark on a new journey with unwavering determination to uplift and inspire. Thank you to all who have been part of this exceptional adventure. IT’S TIME FOR AFRICA.”

Yace impressed many pageant fans and supporters beyond her own nation with her eloquence during the question and answer portion. Many believed Yace deserved a higher rank, with some stating on social media that she should have won Miss Universe 2025.

Her resignation comes in the wake of one of the most turbulent Miss Universe pageants in recent years, marked by public disputes, allegations of rigged judging, stage mishaps, and a viral confrontation involving the eventual winner, Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch.