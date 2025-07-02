Missed opportunities by PF on ECL’s funeral

Missed opportunities by PF on Lungu’s funeral



By Munyori Munyori



Passed days in Zambia regarding the death of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu alias ECL have been hectic, and no doubt, have caused tension in the country ahead of the 2026 general elections.





However, I just here sharing my thoughts over this matter which has even attracted the attention of the international community.





With the happenings of the past few days, I feel the former ruling party the Patriotic Front (PF)) has lost an opportunity to capitalize on the mourning period to gain sympathy from the public ahead of next year’s elections.





The general feeling from most independent minds is that their resistance to following laid down procedure is a taste of the lawlessness that is ahead of us.





Their blunt disrespect to the military on the security of the late President’s body is very disturbing because of the following reasons, or rather questions;





1. Is PF and Tonse disregarding the military?

2. Are they saying the military had a role to play in the death of the former president

The biggest of all questions is when will all this end?



1. The hate…Lungu declared 18 October as day of prayer and reconciliation.

– How will they uphold his legacy?

– The division being exhibited is a clear diversion from the humble and loving president Zambia had.

2. Tribal divisions. We have the motto “one Zambia one Nation”

– the PF and Tonse seem to be segregative on tribal lines.





Here is the current situation analysis from my perspective as a Zambian citizen over this matter.



President Hakainde Hichilema will have to make a televised speech which should contain the following;





1. Respecting the wish of the family

2. Acknowledging the unfriendly relationship shared with the late President ECL.



3. Accord the late president a memorial mausoleum at embassy park and probably declaring his day of burial as a holiday to give people room to commit to national unity.





4. A call for unity to all zambians

5. Acknowledging the fact that from the 2 million voters that voted for UPND, a majority are neutral and “we are zambians first before we belong to political parties”

6. Acknowledging the fact that despite their differences ECL was the republican president





Fellow citizens, it must be noted that Zambia was honoured to receive a courtesy call from Mr. Ronald Ozzy Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa.





Minister Lamola conveyed heartfelt condolences from His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa on the passing of our 6th Republican President, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





We held a meaningful and respectful discussion regarding the burial of the late President, during which Zambia reaffirmed its firm position that His Excellency Mr. Lungu should be laid to rest in his homeland, the Republic of Zambia.





We extended our sincere gratitude to the President of South Africa through President Hichilema for the care extended to our late President during his period of illness. We also expressed our apologies to the South African National Defence Force for the unexpected challenges surrounding the repatriation of the late President’s remains on Wednesday, 18th June 2025.





We seriously need to reflect as a country over this issue and put the interests of Zambians above our personal interests so that ECL can be given a dignified send-off befitting his status.



May God bless us all.