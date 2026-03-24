MISSILE MYSTERY OVER TEL AVIV: “SINGLE STRIKE” SPARKS FEARS OF NEW IRANIAN WEAPON





Panic gripped central Israel this morning after what officials believe was a single missile launched from Iran struck the Tel Aviv area yet caused damage across multiple sites.





Early intelligence suggests the projectile may not have been a conventional strike. Instead, analysts suspect it deployed a new type of warhead mid-flight, breaking apart and releasing several heavy submunitions, each weighing around 100kg. These fragments reportedly hit different locations, amplifying the impact and raising alarm among defence experts.





Security sources warn this could signal a troubling evolution in Iran’s missile capabilities, potentially introducing more complex and harder-to-intercept attack methods. Investigations are ongoing as authorities assess the full extent of the damage and the implications for regional security.





The incident has intensified tensions, with fears mounting over what this apparent tactical shift could mean for future confrontations.