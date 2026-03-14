Breaking News : Missile Strikes U.S. Embassy Compound in Baghdad, Helipad Hit and Air Defense System Reportedly Compromised





A missile struck the helicopter landing pad inside the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Saturday, according to the Associated Press citing two Iraqi security officials. AP footage confirmed a column of smoke rising over the compound following the strike.





An Iraqi security source separately told Al Jazeera that the attack resulted in the destruction of the embassy’s air defense system, with reports indicating the C-RAM interceptor system failed to stop the incoming fire.





The Isl∆mic Resist∆nce in Iraq, an umbrella coalition of Iran-backed armed factions, is believed to be responsible for the attack. The U.S. Embassy had already renewed its Level 4 security alert for Iraq just one day prior to the strike.





The attack comes amid heightened regional tensions following U.S. and Israeli coordinated strikes on Iran that began on February 28. The Baghdad embassy, one of the largest American diplomatic facilities in the world, has faced repeated drone and rocket attacks from Iranian-aligned militias in recent months.



Sources: Associated Press, Al Jazeera, Iraqi Security Officials