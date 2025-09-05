MISSING MAN FOUND 20 YEARS LATER — LIVING AS A WOMAN

Arrest in Georgia (USA) uncovers jaw-dropping secret identity





In a twist no one saw coming, Charles Moore, who vanished in 2005 and was presumed dead, has been found living as Keisha Johnson — after 20 years.





On Friday night, Keisha Johnson was arrested in Blackshear for prostitution and drug possession. But when police ran her fingerprints, the system lit up:

She was a match for Charles Moore, a man missing for two decades.





“We thought the system glitched,” police said.

But after questioning, Johnson admitted she is Charles Moore.





Moore had undergone a sex change and cosmetic surgeries, explaining:



“Back then, being gay or transitioning was dangerous. I didn’t want my family to go through that.”





Moore left behind a wife and five kids. His wife, now deceased, always believed he was still alive.



Now, the kids are split — four are welcoming Johnson back, but the eldest, Charles Jr., isn’t having it:





“I don’t care who you are — you don’t abandon your family.”



This story is going viral for a reason.

From disappearance… to transformation… to reunion.



Keisha Johnson is Charles Moore. And the world just found out.



Cc: The Baxters ( United States of America)