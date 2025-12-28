Mixed reactions as man takes second wife 11 months after he married his first wife and one week after she gave birth to twins

X users have reacted after a Nigerian businessman known as Scholar took a second wife eleven months after he married his first wife and one week after she gave birth to twins.

He married his first wife in January 2025, welcomed a set of twins on December 18, 2025, and took a second wife on December 26.

According to Scholar, he met his second wife on X.

“Some call this kind of union twitter gift but I call it twitter blessing, celebrate with me on Friday 26th December #WeMetOnTwitter,” he announced.

His decision to marry a second wife without even waiting for his first wedding anniversary has elicited mixed reactions on the social media platform, ranging admiration, shock and anger.

“No be you born twins recently,” One Rasheedah Hamman wrote.

“Arewa men’s level of brutality is 100/100,” Oladeyemi wrote.

Najib wrote: “I don’t know you, but seeing the tears from yan wahala fc motivated me to join this beautiful celebration. May Allah bless both marriages & fill both houses with happiness. Two down, two more to go in sha Allah.”

Abdool Mohammed: “You are living the dream of many men that do not have your kind of audacity. Thank you for leading the way.”

Abdulahi: “I don’t understand why random strangers are policing Scholar’s lifestyle of having two consecutive weddings within 2025. Wish him all the best and move on. He doesn’t owe you an explanation.”

Also reacting, popular pharmacist and social media commentator, Kawu Garba, wrote: “I read the comments and quotek. All I can ay is, the reaction of women to a man adding a wife will forever remain the same irrespective of the time and circumstances. – If you add a wife, 1 year after your first marriage, they will say it is too early. If you add after 20 years, they will say, “He didn’t add a wife until now that his first wife is old that he is marrying young blood.” – If it is while the first wife is pregnant, they will still talk bring fake emotions and do the same if it is immediately after she delivered. – If you add while all the aforementioned circumstances are absent, they will say you added her Kishiya without rhythm or reason while living beautifully in peace,” he wrote.

Another X user, Nawas Masood wrote: “Nobody does it like Him. He married his first wife in January 2025, welcomed his first children twins in December 2025, and just a week later celebrated another beautiful milestone by marrying his second wife. Huge congratulations my brother. This is truly legendary and will forever be Goated. Congratulations once again, I will like to be like you when I grow up.”