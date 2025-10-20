Mixed Reactions as SAFA Proposes Up to 25% Salary Cuts for Hugo Broos and Senior Staff

Mixed Reactions as SAFA Proposes Salary Cuts to Avoid Liquidation

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has announced plans to implement salary cuts of between 5% and 25% for its top earners, including Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

The move comes as the cash-strapped association faces mounting financial pressure and seeks to avoid possible liquidation.

The drastic proposal was reportedly discussed during a closed-door meeting held at Mbombela Stadium — just hours before Bafana Bafana’s 3–0 victory over Rwanda secured their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Proposal Tabled During Finance Report

According to CityPress , the proposal was presented by the finance committee chairperson as part of a broader financial review aimed at stabilizing SAFA’s struggling finances.

The proposed cuts will reportedly affect senior staff members and technical personnel earning above a certain threshold, while lower-paid employees are expected to be spared.

Fans Defend Hugo Broos, Call for Cuts to SAFA Executives Instead

Many South Africans have voiced frustration over the proposed salary cuts at SAFA, with most arguing that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos should be exempt. Fans believe Broos has earned his pay through the team’s recent success, urging the association to instead reduce the salaries of top executives, including SAFA president Danny Jordaan, and to trim unnecessary administrative costs.

Here are some of the reactions;

@KB_ Ramasimong;

They must not try to frustrate Hugo Broos

The man is deserving of his salary….they must cut their other expenses and they must cut that bloated NEC which they have refused to do until date

SAFA IS SO TERRIBLE!!!! SAFA IS SO BAD THEY WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO SELL WATER IN A DESERT

@Maso_90;

Fire the team manager, cut 40% of Danny’s salary and that of his administrative colleagues or he must leave and then increase Broos’ salary by 5%.

On the other hand, Gayton must ask more budget from Treasury and work with SAFA to seek sponsors.

@Gumm_Zoro;

Danny Jordaan salary must be cut as well. 50% cut futhi

@AsanteGraceX;

Danny Jordan salary must be cut, not Hugo Broos. They are about to mess up World Cup

@du_nyuswa;

How about cutting the President’s budget by 25%