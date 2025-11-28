MKP member of parliament Vusi Shongwe was kidnapped on Wednesday night in Tembisa.





Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) member of parliament and Ad Hoc Committee member Vusi Shongwe was allegedly kidnapped and coerced to withdraw money in Tembisa in Gauteng on Thursday.





According to reports Shongwe was.kidnapped along with another unnamed person who was travelling with him in his vehicle.





Shongwe was present during the Ad Hoc Committee sitting on Wednesday and Thursday during the appearance of the Mamelodi born and controversial businessman Vusi “Cat” Matlala, who wrapped up his testimony on Thursday night.





The kidnappers has since released him unharmed.



The party has since confirmed the incident and has requested parliamentary Speaker Thokoza Didiza to ensure the safety of the Ad Hoc Committee members who are investigating the crime infiltration within Saps, Judiciary and other law enforcement agencies.





In a letter address to Didiza, MKP Chief Whip Collen Makhubele the party was concerned regarding the safety and members of the Ad Hoc Committee particularly those from the MKP.





“As the Chief Whip of the MKP, I feel compelled to address the issue promptly and formally warn your office and the parliamentary administration about serious safety concerns that have risen. Theses concerns were previously raised during the Chief Whips Forum when the Ad Hoc Committee extension was discussed and highlighted in a letter sent to your office by Acting Leader of MK Party.





“I regert to inform you that Honourable Vusi Shongwe, an alternate member of the Ad Hoc Committee was kidnapped on the night of 26 November 2025 with another individual who was travelling in his vehicle. During the incidents, the kidnappers confiscated all three of his cellhpones , issued threats and coerced him into paying a substantial sum of money. A case was opened in Tembisa Police Station and investigations are currently underway, ” said Makhubele.





Makhubele further reuqested that Didiza prioritizes this matter and beef up security for the members of the Ad Hoc Committee.





“Any further delays or failure to address these threats not only endangers our members but also exposes parliament to potential