MMD DISTANCES ITSELF FROM PF INTERNAL WRANGLES





The Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has distanced itself from the ongoing internal wrangles within the Patriotic Front (PF), urging the former ruling party to resolve its disputes without involving other political parties.





MMD National Spokesperson Brendel Phillip stated in a press release that the PF’s current challenges stem from its own past political maneuvers.





He said this includes the alleged efforts to sponsor divisions within the MMD, create parallel party structures, organize a separate convention, and pressure state institutions to recognize a faction.





Mr. Phillip emphasized that political parties must demonstrate a genuine commitment to national unity, adding that Zambians expect leaders to prioritize the greater good over personal or partisan interests.



ZNBC