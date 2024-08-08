M’MEMBE ARRESTED FOR SAYING CONGO PRESIDENT FELIX TSHISEKEDI PAID $20M TO BUY ZAMBIA’S SILENCE – POLICE

TSHISEKEDI TELLS DRC CATHOLIC BISHOPS ABOUT THE US$20M PAY-OUT TO BUY ZAMBIA’S SILENCE

It is very sad that Mr Felix Tshisekedi, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), can no longer hide how he has extended his corruption and other abuses in the Congo-DR to the whole region.

In a recent meeting with Congo-DR Catholic Bishops, the visibly annoyed Mr Tshisekedi, divulged to the Catholic Bishops that no matter what they do in opposition to his corrupt, repressive and scandalous regime, he was in total control of the region. He claimed that he had paid millions of dollars to the region’s leaders, except Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa who has refused to take his money, and that in Zambia, a sum of US$ 20 million has been taken from Mr Tshisekedi. He also bragged to the Catholic Bishops that because of these huge pay-outs, none of his critics, political opponents and their supporters, including former Congo-DR president Joseph Kabila, who is currently leaving outside, will be accommodated in any of these countries whose leaders he has captured, and that all critics and political opponents fleeing will be apprehended and sent back to Congo-DR.

We are worried about these revelations. We are worried that if nothing is done, the bells tolling on the people of the Congo-DR will tomorrow toll on us in this region, especially us in Zambia, whose proximity to the Congo-DR is much more and whose leadership seem to have an insatiable appetite for dollars, and are also in a hurry to become big millionaires or if possible, billionaires. If a leader of a country can receive a sum of US$ 20 million of unearned money as a personal gift from a leader of another country whose people are very poor and the country is in turmoil, and ingulfed in an intractable civil war, what does that mean?

We had Mobutu Seseseko, one of the most corrupt and senselessly tyrannical African leaders in history, flashing around millions of dollars he had stolen from the people of Zaire, as the Congo-DR was called then, but none of our leaders in the region took a cent from him. Tanzania’s Mwalimu Julius Nyerere took nothing. Zambia’s Kenneth Kaunda took nothing. Angola’s Augustino Neto took nothing. Namibia’s Sam Nujoma took nothing. Botswana’s Ketumire Masire took nothing. Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe took nothing. Mozambique’s Samora Machel took nothing. And even South Africa’s Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki took nothing.

But today, our leaders are stuffing their bank accounts with millions stolen from the poor Congolese people. This is what happens when principles are lost. This is what happens when values are lost. This is what happens when greedy reigns supreme. The likes of Tshisekedi and those he is bribing are not leaders. They are something else but not leaders. But as they say, it is just a matter of time before the chickens come home to roost. Those involved in this evil scheme shall pay the price and regret their greedy actions someday soon.

We demand that the Zambian authorities come clean on Mr Tshisekedi’s huge pay-out claims.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party

M’MEMBE ARRESTED FOR SAYING CONGO PRESIDENT PAID $20M TO BUY ZAMBIA’S SILENCE – POLICE



The Zambia Police Service has arrested and formally charged Dr. Fred M’membe, aged 65, for the offence of seditious practices, contrary to Section 60(I)(C) as read with Section 60(I)(B) of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



It is alleged that on July 16, 2024, between 13:00 hours and 14:00 hours, Dr. M’membe published an article on his Twitter and Facebook pages titled “Tshisekedi tells DRC Catholic Bishops about the USD 20 Million Payout to buy Zambia’s silence.”



The content of this article is alleged to have been intended to bring into hatred or contempt or to incite disaffection against the government as established by law.



Dr. M’membe has been detained in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon to answer to the charges laid against him.



The Zambia Police Service wishes to remind the public that the law will be applied firmly and fairly to all individuals, and any actions aimed at inciting hatred or disaffection against the government as by law established will be met with the appropriate legal measures.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.