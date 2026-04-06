🇿🇲 BRIEFING | M’membe Calls for Closure in Lungu Burial Dispute



Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe has renewed pressure on government to resolve the prolonged impasse surrounding the burial of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, describing the situation as a moral and national failure.





In a strongly worded statement issued on Easter Sunday, Dr M’membe expressed concern that nearly ten months after his death, the former Head of State remains in the mortuary, questioning both the country’s values and leadership response. He framed the issue not just as political, but as deeply human and cultural, calling for compassion and dignity in handling the matter.





“What kind of a country have we become?” he asked, adding that Zambia’s identity as a Christian nation is being tested by its inability to resolve the burial in a “compassionate and reasonable way.”





Dr M’membe urged President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration to allow the family to proceed with burial arrangements in line with the late president’s wishes. He emphasized that the appeal is grounded in “love for this country, humanity and the Lungu family,” rather than political contestation.





The remarks come amid continued silence or unresolved positions from key stakeholders, with the burial of the former president increasingly becoming a sensitive national issue that intersects law, tradition, family wishes and state protocol.





Dr M’membe concluded with a direct appeal for closure, stating that the nation must allow the former president’s “spirit to rest in peace,” signalling growing public and political pressure for resolution.



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