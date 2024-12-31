M’MEMBE DEMANDS IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF BLOGGER FRANCIS KAPWEPWE a.k.a ‘WHY ME’

…asks for PROOF OF LIFE

Lusaka… Tuesday December 31, 2024

Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has demanded for justice and the immediate release of Francis Kapwepwe, popularly known as ‘Why Me’.

Dr M’membe questioned why President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government continued to go against the law and the promises they made to the Zambian people.

He asked the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, and the Inspector General of Police, Graphael Musamba, to explain to the nation the continued and unlawful detention of TikTok blogger Francis Kapwepwe, also known as Why Me, in Livingstone for many months.

Dr M’membe inquired why the young man had been kept in illegal detention for such a long period.

He questioned what grave crime Kapwepwe had committed to warrant this kind of punishment and why there was such cruelty and total disregard for the law.

The SP President said Zambians should not forget that there are people close to President Hichilema, who continue to commit worse cyber crimes, to this very day, without reprimand or punishment.

“We should not forget that there are people close to Mr Hichilema, who have committed worse cyber crimes, and continue doing the same thing to this very day, without reprimand or punishment. In fact, some of these people have actually been rewarded with jobs in the foreign service, and some are presently running Mr Hichilema’s guerrilla media channels, and are engaged in all manner of seditious practices, and maliciously abusing and insulting private citizens, and Mr Hichilema’s political opponents with impunity. They’re simply untouchable. Where is the fairness? Where are human rights? Where is the decency of this government and its leaders?” Questioned Dr M’membe.

“We have said it over and over again, that those who seek equity must come with clean hands. Mr Hichilema and his league must not seek to enforce the law, when they themselves are in bleach of it. It is immoral and a shame that they should treat some citizens of this country like animals rather than humans deserving a chance to live like themselves.”

Meanwhile, Dr M’membe asked what type of leaders would not care or listen to others and where the justice and equality before the law, promised by Mr Hichilema, were.

He demanded an explanation as to why bail had been denied for Kapwepwe and why people were not allowed to visit him in prison.

“Why have they kept the young man in illegal detention for this long? What grave crime has he committed to warrant this kind of punishment? Why this cruelty and total disregard of the law? What type of leaders are these, who do not care or listen to others? Where is the justice and equality before the law Mr Hichilema promised us? Can they explain to the nation why bail has been denied for this young man? And can they also explain why people are not allowed to visit Francis in prison? Is Francis still alive?”