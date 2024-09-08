M’MEMBE DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM ANY CLAIMS OF ALLIANCE TALKS, BUT NAKACHINDA SAYS PF IS OPEN TO TALKS

Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has distanced himself and his party from possible alliance talks with any PF faction saying he has never met anyone from the former ruling party to discuss working together.

In a telephone call to KBN TV, Dr. M’membe was reacting to yesterday’s news story about the anticipated People’s Pact to be launched soon in which is party has been named to be among those proposing working together.

Dr. M’membe claims that the only invitation he got was from now incarcerated senior PF member, Nixon Chilangwa saying he has never responded to that message to date.

“I have never met ECL, I have never met Lubinda and I have never met Nakachinda or anyone from PF to discuss an alliance,” said Dr. M’membe.

Dr. M’membe’s position sharply differs with PF faction Secretary General, Raphael Nakachinda, who last week confirmed that his party was in talks with the Socialist Party.

Meanwhile, Dr. M’membe has accused KBN TV of supporting the candidature of Harry Kalaba even though it’s a known fact that the UKA Chairperson is State Counsel Sakwiba Sikota.

“I’m a journalist myself, if you write about me to malign me, I will also use other media platforms to defend myself and I will also start writing about you that you are conflicted in this matter, it’s very clear that you support Harry Kalaba,” he said.

In response to the accusation, KBN TV CEO Pastor Kennedy Mambwe told Dr. M’membe that the media house supports the democratic ideals of Zambia and considers UKA as a good thing for our nation but doesn’t support any particular individual in the said alliance.

Later during a conference call between the KBN TV CEO and PF Secretary General Raphael, Dr. M’membe told Mr. Nakachinda that he had only visited him in police cells during which visit there was nothing talked about regarding an alliance.

And Mr. Nakachinda reiterated that the PF faction to which he belongs will soon issue a statement that they are open to discussions including talking to the Socialist Party.

Dr. M’membe requested KBN TV to clear the air and put the record straight that his party was not in any alliance talks with the former ruling party.