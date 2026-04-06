M’membe, Mumbi Press HH as Lungu Burial Delay Drags

The continued delay in the burial of former President Edgar Lungu has intensified pressure on President Hakainde Hichilema, with opposition leaders calling for the family to be allowed to proceed according to their wishes as the standoff stretches close to 10 months.

Lungu’s remains have remained in a mortuary in South Africa since his death in June last year, a situation that has unsettled both political actors and sections of the public, and raised questions about how the country is handling the passing of a former head of State.

Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe said the prolonged delay reflects a failure to address the matter with compassion and clarity, stating that it is difficult to reconcile the situation with the country’s stated values. He questioned how Zambia could claim to uphold its principles when such a matter remains unresolved for this length of time.

M’membe said the responsibility to determine burial arrangements should rest with the family, urging President Hichilema to allow the process to proceed in line with Lungu’s wishes. He described the continued impasse as unnecessary, adding that it has prolonged uncertainty and emotional strain.

Former Patriotic Front deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri echoed those concerns, stating that the matter should not have reached this stage. She said the delay has been painful for the family and difficult for many Zambians to understand, given the time that has already passed.

Phiri pointed to Zimbabwe’s handling of the burial of former President Robert Mugabe, where the government respected the decisions of the family even when they differed from State expectations. She said that example demonstrates that it is possible to separate State interests from family wishes without diminishing the authority of the presidency.

She questioned why a similar approach had not been adopted in Zambia, adding that the continued insistence on controlling the process has kept the matter unresolved. Phiri said the situation has created discomfort among citizens who expect closure and dignity in the handling of such a moment.

The dispute has been compounded by legal proceedings, with the Attorney General having initiated court action that has effectively kept the matter in dispute. Phiri said withdrawal of the case would allow the family to proceed without further delay, bringing an end to the uncertainty surrounding the burial.

The issue has gradually shifted from a private family matter into a national concern, with its prolonged nature drawing attention to how authority is exercised in sensitive situations. The absence of a clear timeline or resolution has allowed the matter to remain active in public discussion.

At the centre of the standoff is a question that has not been clearly answered: who ultimately determines how a former president is buried — the State or the family?

Traditionally, the State has played a role in the burial of former heads of State, particularly where national honours are involved. But the current situation has exposed tension between that role and the expectations of the family, with neither side appearing to have reached a workable position.

The continued delay has also meant that the issue remains tied to political discourse, with statements from various actors shaping public perception. Each passing month without resolution adds to the sense of incompleteness surrounding the matter.

For the family, the delay has meant an extended period without closure. For the country, it has meant a lingering issue that refuses to settle.

There has been no detailed update from authorities outlining how the matter will be resolved or when the burial will take place. That silence has kept the situation open, with calls for clarity continuing from different quarters.

The longer the matter remains unresolved, the more it draws attention to the processes behind it.

What began as a moment of national mourning has turned into an ongoing standoff, one that now sits at the intersection of law, politics, and personal loss.