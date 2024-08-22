M’MEMBE OBSERVES THE NEED TO HAVE AN INCLUSIVE GOVERMENT



….says we need to have a government where all stakeholders are part of the governance system



Lusaka… Wednesday August 21, 2024



Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has observed the need to have an inclusive government where all stakeholders are brought on board in the governance system of the country.



Dr. M’membe says the country should take a sober reflection on what has been achieved for the past 60 years since the nation got independence.



Dr. M’membe has further observed the need to include the religious leaders, traditional leaders, business community and other leadership structures in order to improve the governance system of the country.



He said it is sad that only politicians are at the center of resource distribution hence the need to include other key stakeholders during this process.



“When we come into power, we will pursude the people of Zambia to change the structure of the legislature or change the ways in which we make the laws of this country. We will increase the participation of the people in the House. Of course the 156 elected Members of Parliament will be there but what we need is to have an additional number of people in Parliament which will include the traditional leadership, religious leaders, the business community, military, academia, trade unions, corporate world and others. These will also represent the interest of their groups. Their role will be to influence policy and make laws,” he said.



“For religious leaders, their power, influence and leadership is growing and not diminishing. It is growing faster than any other leadership. Their involvement in the day to day lives of the people especially during this hardship times cannot be ignored. Whether you are a religious or non religious person, you cannot ignore the leadership of the religious people. They are getting closer and closer to the people than any other leadership.”



He said for the country to develop and strengthen its governance system, there is need to get everyone on board in decision making.



Dr. M’membe said the overreliance on politicians in the distribution of national resources should be curtailed and ensure that a lot of people participate in this process.