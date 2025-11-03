M’MEMBE OPEN TO STEPPING DOWN IF PARTY WANTS CHANGE



By Cherish Sibote



Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe says he is willing to step down if party members express the desire for new leadership.



Dr. M’membe has emphasized that he does not lead the party with an iron fist, stressing that leadership within the Socialist Party is derived from the will of its members.





He says any member is free to contest for a leadership position as long as their ambitions are supported by the party’s membership, adding that the Socialist Party constitution clearly outlines the procedure for assuming or removing someone from office.