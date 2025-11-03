M’MEMBE OPEN TO STEPPING DOWN IF PARTY WANTS CHANGE
By Cherish Sibote
Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe says he is willing to step down if party members express the desire for new leadership.
Dr. M’membe has emphasized that he does not lead the party with an iron fist, stressing that leadership within the Socialist Party is derived from the will of its members.
He says any member is free to contest for a leadership position as long as their ambitions are supported by the party’s membership, adding that the Socialist Party constitution clearly outlines the procedure for assuming or removing someone from office.
What’s this fool saying ? The indicator are already indicating that he bis now unwanted as SP president. The young ones want to lead. The best he can do is let Kaunda stay on his job and then open the doors for any challenger than threatening his competitors. His followers have now observed that Fred is just a political nuisance and must go.
This so called leader is a comedian, we all know that this a personal party and there’s no way he can pave way for anyone. Imagine a party that has never held a convention since inception? Shocking.
People should not talk ill about people they least understand, those of us that have talked and listened and learnt from Dr M’Membe and Dr Musumali laugh when we look at some comments that are passed because those comments do not define who Dr M’Membe and Dr Musumali are. If you look at the presidents we have or those vying for presidency, Dr M’Membe stands head and shoulders above a lot of them, the knowledge that he possesses about this country is above any of those vying for presidency today and only a person who understands the dynamics of this country clearly can lead this country better. Take time to listen to him and you will change those wrong perceptions you have over him, some of you have never even meet him but ride on what you are told. Get close to him and you shall understand the kind of person he is.