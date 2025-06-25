M’MEMBE REVEALS EMOTIONAL RECONCILIATION WITH ECL AS COURT ALLOWS HIM TO ATTEND BURIAL





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The Lusaka High Court has adjourned the hearing of Socialist Party president Dr. Fred M’membe to allow him to attend the burial of late former president Edgar Lungu, set to take place in South Africa tomorrow, Wednesday 25th June 2025.





Dr. M’membe is facing charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm. He was arrested in Serenje following a violent clash with UPND supporters during a by-election campaign in 2023.





His lawyer, Simon Mwila, has confirmed that the court has exercised its discretion and granted Dr. M’membe leave to travel for the funeral, noting that today’s session could not proceed due to the late former president’s burial.





The matter has since been adjourned to 22nd to 26th September 2025.



Mr. Mwila has, however, expressed optimism that his client would eventually be acquitted, stating that Dr. M’membe remains confident in the justice system.

Meanwhile, Dr. M’membe has revealed that he reconciled with former president Lungu before his death.





Speaking to journalists, the Socialist Party leader disclosed that he and Mr. Lungu had not spoken since 2014 but had an encounter aboard a flight from Harare in October 2023 after witnessing the inauguration of Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa.





He has commended the court for acting in good faith by allowing him to attend the funeral, stressing that people should be mourned and buried with dignity.





Dr. M’membe has also expressed happiness that the South African government acknowledged that Mr. Lungu be buried by his friends and family.

