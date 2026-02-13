M’MEMBE SAYS OPPOSITION UNITY IS DIFFICULT BUT ESSENTIAL AHEAD OF GENERAL ELECTIONS





By: Agness Nakazwe



People’s Pact Movement presidential candidate Fred M’membe says achieving unity among political players remains a difficult task.





Dr. M’membe, who also serves as president of the Socialist Party, noted that while unity is widely desired, it is not easily attained.





He observed that even trade unions and other groupings across various sectors have struggled to unite despite sharing common interests.





Speaking on KBN TV, Dr. M’membe said that when he was selected as the People’s Pact Movement presidential candidate, he understood the weight of responsibility placed upon him.





He explained that Zambians want the opposition to unite ahead of the upcoming general elections, but varying interests among political players make unity difficult to achieve..





Dr. M’membe further stated that calling for unity as an individual is challenging, as it requires collective effort.





He emphasised that unity cannot be achieved by one person or a single political party, but through teamwork.





He added that genuine collaboration among political players requires trust, shared values, and a willingness to put national interests above personal or party ambitions.





Dr. M’membe also remarked that if it were possible for a movement, rather than an individual, to appear on the ballot paper, they would have preferred that option in their pursuit of unity.

