M’MEMBE THINKS WE OWE HIM KINGSHIP… whoever disagrees with him is a mole, a charlatan, a cockroach – MUHABI

M’MEMBE THINKS WE OWE HIM KINGSHIP – MUHABI

… whoever disagrees with him is a mole, a charlatan, a cockroach

By Mubanga Mubanga

Socialist Party (SP) leader Fred M’membe thinks the United Opposition Front owes him the kingship, says Zambia We Want (ZWW) secretary general Muhabi Lungu.

And Lungu says former commerce minister and losing candidate for the ZWW presidency, Bob Sichinga, was now identifying himself as a Socialist Party member.

Amplifying his response on M’membe in an interview with Daily Revelation, following his appearance on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme yesterday with his party colleague George Chulumanda, Lungu said M’membe was raising issues about them and their elections in ZWW to sow distrust in their proposal to have an election conducted for choosing a presidential candidate. He said M’membe wanted a presidential candidate in the alliance to be chosen by

-Daily Revelation