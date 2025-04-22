M’MEMBE URGES UNITED FRONT AGAINST UPND GOVERNMENT



…says the task of rescuing the nation was too big for any one group to tackle alone



Lusaka… Tuesday April 21, 2025 — Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has reechoed a rallying call for unity among opposition forces and civil society in what he describes as a critical moment for Zambia’s future.



Addressing fellow citizens in a statement, Dr. M’membe warned that the country stands at a crossroads, with the hopes and promises that brought the UPND into government now deeply betrayed.



Dr. M’membe stated that under the current administration, Zambians have been left struggling with deepening poverty, rising inequality, and unmet expectations.



He cited the government for mismanaging the economy, allowing the cost of living to spiral out of control, and presiding over the deterioration of public services.



He further contended that the leadership style of the UPND had shifted from servant leadership to what he termed “the arrogance of power.”



According to Dr. M’membe, this has left many citizens disillusioned and desperate.



The Socialist Party leader emphasized that Zambia deserves better and reiterated his party’s longstanding belief that true liberation — economic, social, and political — can only be achieved through genuine, people-centered leadership.



He criticized what he described as elitist policies and deception by the ruling party, which he said had worsened the lives of ordinary Zambians.



Dr. M’membe stressed that the task of rescuing the nation was too big for any one group to tackle alone.



He called on opposition political leaders, civil society organizations, the labor movement, students, the Church, traditional leaders, farmers, and ordinary citizens to close ranks and build a united front against an “incompetent and uncaring regime.”



He warned that political and social divisions would only prolong the suffering of the Zambian people, and insisted that unity was no longer optional but a national necessity.



The Socialist Party, Dr. M’membe declared, remains fully committed to the struggle for a better Zambia and is prepared to stand hand in hand with all progressive forces.



He urged Zambians to rise to the occasion, reminding them that both the public and history would judge leaders based on their actions during this defining moment.



Dr. M’membe concluded by affirming his belief that a better Zambia is possible — but only through collective effort and solidarity.