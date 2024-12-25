M’MEMBE URGES ZAMBIANS TO REMAIN HOPEFUL FOR 2025



…as he prays for justice to reign supreme, and for everyone to be driven by the spirit of goodwill towards one another



Lusaka… Wednesday December 25, 2024



Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe has urged Zambians to remain hopeful that the coming year 2025 would draw the country closer to a just society.





This was contained in his Christmas message to the nation.



Dr M’membe expressed trust that wherever people were, they would join him in a prayer for peace to prevail throughout the homeland, for justice to reign supreme, and for everyone to be driven by the spirit of goodwill towards one another.



He mentioned that his thoughts turned to all those in the country who would not be able to be with their families, including those held in police cells and prisons, and those admitted to hospitals.





The Opposition Leader noted that the year had been marked by moments of despair, such as loadshedding, high food prices, and ceaselessly increasing fuel prices.



As the year came to a close, he conveyed a message of hope, expressing confidence in the wisdom and good sense of the majority of Zambians to share the hope that the New Year would bring everyone nearer to a situation of justice and peace for all the people of the country.



Dr M’membe thanked all those, regardless of their political affiliation, who had contributed to the difficult process of resolving the country’s problems by peaceful means over the past year.





He urged them to persist in their noble efforts.



The SP President emphasised that everyone must strive to be inspired by a deep-seated love of the country without regard to tribe or political affiliations.



He called for a generosity of spirit that would enable people to outgrow hatred based on tribe or political affiliations and anchor all efforts in the common determination to build a more just, fair, and humane Zambia.





As people spend the holidays with their families and friends, his prayer is that none would be injured or killed as a result of criminal or politically inspired violence, and that none would die as a result of reckless driving on the roads.