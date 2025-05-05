M’MEMBE URGES ZAMBIANS TO STAY HOPEFUL AMID POLITICAL TENSIONS



…as he expresses concern over desperate and shameful attempts to intimidate members of the diplomatic community



Lusaka… Monday May 5, 2025 – Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has called on Zambians across the country to remain steadfast in their pursuit of a better life despite ongoing challenges.







He encouraged citizens not to lose hope, stressing that the aspirations for dignity, justice, and economic liberation were not only justified but essential for national progress.



Dr. M’membe emphasized the importance of resilience and unity, urging communities to maintain determination in the effort to build a nation where every citizen could thrive, rather than merely survive.



In a statement, Dr. M’membe also expressed serious concern over “desperate and shameful” attempts by the ruling UPND government to intimidate members of the diplomatic community.



According to him, these actions targeted diplomats who had voiced concerns about the erosion of democracy in Zambia.



He stated that the current regime was exhibiting a fear of accountability and had shown a preference for suppressing criticism rather than serving the people.



Dr. M’membe argued that true democracy could not be protected by silencing dissent but rather must be strengthened by embracing open dialogue and critique.



Reaffirming the Socialist Party’s position, Dr. M’membe stated that his party stood in solidarity with both local and international voices calling for transparency, integrity, and the reinstatement of genuine democratic values in Zambia.



He concluded his address with a rallying call for vigilance, unity, and continued organization towards a more inclusive Zambia—“a Zambia that works for the many, not the few,” he said.