M’MEMBE VOWS TO EMPLOY ALL TRAINED HEALTH WORKERS, TEACHERS AND AGRICULTURISTS WITHIN A MONTH

Leader of the Socialist Party, Dr Fred M’membe, has pledged to

employ all trained but currently unemployed health workers,

teachers and agriculturalists within one month of forming

government if elected in the August 2026 general elections.

Dr M’membe made the remarks during a radio programme in

Muchinga Province this week, where he is touring party

structures to mobilise support ahead of next year’s polls.

He described the 40,000-plus teachers and health workers

recruited under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration

as insufficient when weighed against the number of qualified

but unemployed professionals.

“40,000 is nothing. We need to be talking about 250,000. When

we form government, we shall employ all trained health workers,

teachers and those in agriculture within the first one month,”

Dr M’membe said.

He added: “With or without money, we shall do this.”

The Unemployment Numbers

Available sector estimates suggest that Zambia has tens of

thousands of trained but unemployed professionals:

* Teachers: Estimates from unions and training institutions

suggest over 100,000 trained teachers remain unemployed or

underemployed.



* Health workers: Nursing and medical associations have

previously indicated that between 30,000 and 50,000 trained

health professionals — including nurses, clinical officers

and other paramedics — are not on government payroll.

* Agriculturalists: Thousands of agriculture graduates from

universities and colleges remain without formal employment,

with some estimates placing the figure above 20,000.

Combined, analysts estimate that the total pool of trained but

unemployed professionals across these three sectors could

exceed 150,000 to 200,000 people, depending on classification.

The Cost Implications

Employing 200,000 additional public

service workers would carry

significant fiscal implications.

Assuming a conservative average monthly gross salary of K6,000

per employee across the three sectors, government would require

approximately:

* K1.2 billion per month

* K14.4 billion per year

This excludes pension obligations, housing allowances, training

costs and other employment-related expenditures.

For context, Zambia’s annual national budget currently stands

at over K170 billion, with a large portion already committed to

debt servicing, infrastructure, health, education and social

spending.

Criticism of Government Priorities

Dr M’membe criticised the Hichilema administration for what he

described as misplaced priorities, arguing that government

claims of limited fiscal space contradict its expansion of

political and administrative structures.

He cited the proposed creation of 70 new constituencies under

the ongoing delimitation process, arguing that such reforms

would place additional strain on the national treasury.

“It is more expensive to employ and maintain a District

Commissioner than to employ a health worker,” he said.

Dr M’membe, who is the presidential candidate for the People’s

Pact — an opposition alliance of four political parties — has

promised what he terms a “revolutionary government” that would

include traditional leaders, religious leaders and business

representatives in national governance structures.

He was accompanied on the tour by former Commerce Minister Bob

Sichinga.

Political Stakes in 2026

Socialist Party members listening to Dr. Fred M’membe

The Socialist Party leader accused President Hichilema of

failing to deliver meaningful economic transformation,

describing flagship programmes such as free education and the

Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as inadequate.

He called on residents of Muchinga Province, which he described

as among the poorest regions in the country, to rally behind

his party in the 2026 general elections.

Economists, however, note that while large-scale public sector

recruitment could stimulate short-term employment, sustainable

implementation would depend heavily on revenue growth, fiscal

discipline and broader economic expansion.

As the 2026 elections approach, employment creation is emerging

as one of the central campaign issues, with opposition parties

positioning job creation as a key battleground against the

ruling party’s economic record.