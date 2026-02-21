M’MEMBE VOWS TO EMPLOY ALL TRAINED HEALTH WORKERS, TEACHERS AND AGRICULTURISTS WITHIN A MONTH

Leader of the Socialist Party, Dr Fred M’membe, has pledged to
employ all trained but currently unemployed health workers,
teachers and agriculturalists within one month of forming
government if elected in the August 2026 general elections.
Dr M’membe made the remarks during a radio programme in
Muchinga Province this week, where he is touring party
structures to mobilise support ahead of next year’s polls.
He described the 40,000-plus teachers and health workers
recruited under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration
as insufficient when weighed against the number of qualified
but unemployed professionals.
“40,000 is nothing. We need to be talking about 250,000. When
we form government, we shall employ all trained health workers,
teachers and those in agriculture within the first one month,”
Dr M’membe said.
He added: “With or without money, we shall do this.”
The Unemployment Numbers
Available sector estimates suggest that Zambia has tens of
thousands of trained but unemployed professionals:
* Teachers: Estimates from unions and training institutions
suggest over 100,000 trained teachers remain unemployed or
underemployed.
* Health workers: Nursing and medical associations have
previously indicated that between 30,000 and 50,000 trained
health professionals — including nurses, clinical officers
and other paramedics — are not on government payroll.
* Agriculturalists: Thousands of agriculture graduates from
universities and colleges remain without formal employment,
with some estimates placing the figure above 20,000.
Combined, analysts estimate that the total pool of trained but
unemployed professionals across these three sectors could
exceed 150,000 to 200,000 people, depending on classification.
The Cost Implications
Employing 200,000 additional public
service workers would carry
significant fiscal implications.
Assuming a conservative average monthly gross salary of K6,000
per employee across the three sectors, government would require
approximately:
* K1.2 billion per month
* K14.4 billion per year
This excludes pension obligations, housing allowances, training
costs and other employment-related expenditures.
For context, Zambia’s annual national budget currently stands
at over K170 billion, with a large portion already committed to
debt servicing, infrastructure, health, education and social
spending.
Criticism of Government Priorities
Dr M’membe criticised the Hichilema administration for what he
described as misplaced priorities, arguing that government
claims of limited fiscal space contradict its expansion of
political and administrative structures.
He cited the proposed creation of 70 new constituencies under
the ongoing delimitation process, arguing that such reforms
would place additional strain on the national treasury.
“It is more expensive to employ and maintain a District
Commissioner than to employ a health worker,” he said.
Dr M’membe, who is the presidential candidate for the People’s
Pact — an opposition alliance of four political parties — has
promised what he terms a “revolutionary government” that would
include traditional leaders, religious leaders and business
representatives in national governance structures.
He was accompanied on the tour by former Commerce Minister Bob
Sichinga.
Political Stakes in 2026
Socialist Party members listening to Dr. Fred M’membe
The Socialist Party leader accused President Hichilema of
failing to deliver meaningful economic transformation,
describing flagship programmes such as free education and the
Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as inadequate.
He called on residents of Muchinga Province, which he described
as among the poorest regions in the country, to rally behind
his party in the 2026 general elections.
Economists, however, note that while large-scale public sector
recruitment could stimulate short-term employment, sustainable
implementation would depend heavily on revenue growth, fiscal
discipline and broader economic expansion.
As the 2026 elections approach, employment creation is emerging
as one of the central campaign issues, with opposition parties
positioning job creation as a key battleground against the
ruling party’s economic record.