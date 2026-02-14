Mmusi Maimane slams Zanu-PF term extension as ‘disgusting”

South African opposition leader Mmusi Maimane, MP and head of Build One South Africa, has condemned Zanu PF’s plans to amend the constitution to extend presidential terms from five to seven years, calling the move “disgusting.”

Posting on X, Maimane warned that prolonged rule by Zanu-PF exacerbates South Africa’s ongoing immigration challenges caused by Zimbabwean migrants.

He wrote:

“As South Africa we must be aware that the longer there is a brutal dictatorship in Zimbabwe, the longer we will not be able to deal with the immigration crisis in South Africa.

“We pay the price for the sins of Zanu PF, we pay in healthcare costs, policing costs and in social tensions.

“We did not choose this, unfortunately the ANC has forced us to pay this hefty multi-generational bill by giving family status to one of the worst political parties in Africa. We cannot be ‘forever yena’ with Zanu PF.

“South Africa should cut all ties with Zanu PF. We can’t endorse presidents and family dynasties forever. Be it Museveni, Mugabe or Mnangagwa. They are all the same version of unscrupulous tyrants decimating Africa. ‘iAfrica mayibuye’ was not a call for some families to rule in perpetuity. It was for inclusive and fair democratic forms of self-determination.

“If Zanu PF falls, many of the undocumented immigrants will go back to Zimbabwe. If Frelimo falls, many of the undocumented immigrants will go back to Mozambique.

“We must not encourage or endorse any actions which worsen democracy in SADC and in Africa. Especially when we will pay the price.”

Maimane’s comments highlight regional concerns that extended authoritarian rule in Zimbabwe could further strain South Africa’s resources and exacerbate social and economic pressures caused by cross-border migration.

Source – pindula