Mnangagwa has appointed Vice Presidents General Chiwenga and colonel Kembo Mohadi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Vice Presidents retired army general Constantino Chiwenga and colonel retired Kembo Mohadi today at State House in Harare.
The two took their Oath of Office before Chief Justice Luke Malaba.
This is sad. I don’t think @ZANUPF_Official @edmnangagwa cares or knows what the citizens really want. A man with a horrible sexual past that led him to resign bounces back as the VP of a whole country? This country is not normal. Chiwenga has his own scandal with Mary,… pic.twitter.com/e5FTO9URkW— Citizen Dhehwa🇿🇼 (@tinomabwe) September 8, 2023