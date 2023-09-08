Mnangagwa has appointed Vice Presidents General Chiwenga and colonel Kembo Mohadi

0

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Vice Presidents retired army general Constantino Chiwenga and colonel retired Kembo Mohadi today at State House in Harare.

The two took their Oath of Office before Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here