South African Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has proposed sending a bill every month to the Zimbabwean government for all patients treated in hospitals in her province.

This comes a week after a video went viral of Ramathuba harassing a Zimbabwean patient at a hospital in Bela Bela accusing her of depleting her health budget.

In the latest video, she is seen telling a pregnant woman that the presence of Zimbabweans in her country in need of healthcare, running away from collapsed hospitals, is an indication of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership failure.

“Mnangagwa is out of order. He must do his work. I’m going to bill him,” she fumed.

Ramathuba then told health officials at the hospital that they should start sending bills to Harare for Zimbabwean patients treated in South Africa.

“Let’s really be serious, let’s cost all the hospitals and we send the bill (for foreign nationals) to their governments. All the deliveries in our hospitals, those that have left, we must send it to their governments and I will even issue a press statement that the Limpopo government has sent a bill of so many millions for this month for Zimbabwean nationals who cross the bridge to come and deliver,” she said.

The doctor said she was sympathetic with pregnant women or women with babies. She, however, said she was going to “bill Mnangagwa” because the patient had been transported by a local ambulance.

“For you, I must bill Mnangagwa because really I’m transporting you everytime to come here. What is Mnangagwa doing? He’s doing nothing and Phophi Ramathuba is doing his job.

“That’s what their nurses are writing. Zimbabweans are planning to give birth in South Africa because there’s nothing there. As midwives, we can’t turn away mothers and babies… they’re not the ones that made Mnangagwa president,” she added.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa two days ago defended Ramathuba saying the issue of immigrants was serious all over the world.

This comes at a time when the health care system in Zimbabwe has deteriorated. Ruling Zanu-PF officials including the Health Minister who doubles as Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga are known for travelling to other countries whenever they get sick.