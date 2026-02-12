MNANGAGWA KILLS DEMOCRACY: ZIMBABWE’S CABINET APPROVES CONSTITUTIONAL COUP TO STEAL THE PEOPLE’S VOTE

MNAGAGWA KILLS DEMOCRACY: ZIMBABWE’S CABINET APPROVES CONSTITUTIONAL COUP TO STEAL THE PEOPLE’S VOTE





Zimbabwe’s cabinet has approved constitutional changes that would:

– EXTEND the presidential term

– Let PARLIAMENT choose the president instead of the people

– Strip Zimbabweans of their right to vote for their leader





President Emmerson Mnangagwa is literally rewriting the rules to keep power. This isn’t democracy—this is a CONSTITUTIONAL COUP happening in broad daylight.





After Mugabe’s 37 years of dictatorship, Zimbabweans thought they were finally free. But here we are again, watching another leader dismantle democracy piece by piece to cling to power.





When leaders stop trusting the people to vote, they stop being presidents and become dictators.





ZIMBABWE, THIS IS YOUR COUNTRY, NOT MNANGAGWA’S INHERITANCE.



The “youth are leaders of tomorrow” has always been a LIE told by old men who refuse to leave today. How can the youth lead tomorrow when these leaders are changing constitutions to stay forever?





Mnangagwa is 82 YEARS OLD. Instead of building a legacy and making way for the next generation, he’s rigging the system so parliament—which he controls—picks the president. No more elections. No more people power.





This is how dictatorships are born.



AFRICAN UNION, are you watching? SADC, where are you? African presidents, will you speak up or stay silent while another African nation loses its democracy?





Zimbabwe fought too hard for independence to lose it to constitutional manipulation. The people’s vote is sacred. Parliament is not a coronation chamber.





ZIMBABWEANS DESERVE BETTER. Africa’s youth deserve better. Democracy is not negotiable.





President Mnangagwa, history is watching. Will you be remembered as the man who gave Zimbabwe freedom or the one who stole it back?





African hype media