President Mnangagwa Offers US$150K Winning Bonus Per Victory for Warriors’ World Cup Qualifiers

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) confirmed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has offered a winning bonus of US$150,000 for each victory in the Warriors’ upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier matches.

The bonus will be awarded to the players, technical team, and support staff.

“In recognition of the team’s efforts and as a gesture of encouragement, His Excellency, President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa, has offered a winning bonus of US$150 000 to the players, technical team and support staff, for each victory in their upcoming matches against Benin on March 20 and Nigeria on March 25,” reads part of the statement.

Additional Bonus on Top of CAF Africa Cup of Nations Fund

In addition to the winning bonus, the Government has already set aside US$1 million for the Warriors’ participation in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Finals. If the Warriors manage to secure victories in both qualifiers, the team stands to earn an extra US$300,000.

“This means that, over and above the US$1 million set aside by Government for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Finals, the Warriors stand to earn an extra US$300 000, should they secure wins in both fixtures.



This support underscores the Government’s unwavering commitment to the growth and success of football in Zimbabwe and the aspirations of the Warriors as they strive for World Cup qualification.”

Rallying National Support for the Warriors

ZIFA urged the nation to rally behind the Warriors as they take to the field to chase their dreams of World Cup qualification.

“The nation is urged to rally behind the team, as they carry our hopes and pride onto the field.

Zimbabwe stands united behind the Warriors — Go Warriors, Go Zimbabwe! “