

Mnangagwa’s appointment of new police chief sparks clansmen politics allegations



President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent appointment of Stephen Mutamba as the new Police Commissioner-General, effective January 1, 2025, has ignited accusations of clansmen politics, deepening concerns over ethnic favoritism in Zimbabwean governance. Mutamba, who hails from the Chipinda area bordering Bikita and Zaka districts in Masvingo province, replaces Tandabantu Godwin Matanga in the key national security role.Starlink internet

Clansmen politics, a practice of favoring one’s ethnic group or clan in political appointments, has been a longstanding issue in Zimbabwe. Critics argue that Mnangagwa is perpetuating and intensifying this divisive tradition, which dates back to the late former president Robert Mugabe, who predominantly filled senior government positions with individuals from the Zezuru sub-group of the Shona majority.

Zimbabwe’s constitution explicitly mandates that government appointments reflect the country’s ethnic diversity, which includes 15 recognized ethnic groups. The intent is to ensure proportional representation and fair governance in a multicultural nation. However, Mnangagwa’s critics say he has defied this constitutional requirement, consolidating power by appointing individuals predominantly from his home provinces of Midlands and Masvingo.

Accusations of Karanga Hegemony

Since assuming power in 2017 through a coup against Mugabe, Mnangagwa has faced growing accusations of promoting a “Karanga hegemony political project,” favoring his Karanga ethnic group over others. Notable appointments include his son, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, as Deputy Finance Minister, and his nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa, as Deputy Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Industry.



These and other appointments have led to claims that Mnangagwa is creating a governance structure dominated by his allies and clansmen, often under the guise of the “our time to eat” mantra within Zanu PF factional circles.

Rising Tensions Within Zanu PF

Mnangagwa’s alleged ethnocentric governance style has intensified tensions within Zanu PF, particularly with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, a Zezuru. The internal power struggle between the two leaders has further exposed the party’s entrenched ethnic politics, which have long mirrored Zimbabwe’s broader governance issues.

Critics say Mnangagwa’s approach has not only entrenched nepotism and cronyism but has also fueled public discontent and unrest. “Instead of dismantling Mugabe’s ethnocentric project, Mnangagwa is building his own, worsening the nation’s divisions,” said a political analyst who preferred to remain anonymous.



Broader Implications

The continued reliance on ethnic favoritism in appointments risks undermining Zimbabwe’s national unity and development. Observers warn that this trend could deepen political polarization and erode public trust in state institutions.

As protests and criticism grow louder, Mnangagwa faces mounting pressure to address accusations of clansmen politics and to adhere to the constitutional mandate for inclusive governance. Whether he will pivot to a more diverse and representative approach remains uncertain, but the controversy surrounding Stephen Mutamba’s appointment is emblematic of the broader challenges facing Zimbabwe under Mnangagwa’s leadership.