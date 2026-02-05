勞MNANGAGWA’S ZIMBABWE OFFICIALLY APPLIES TO JOIN RAMAPHOSA’S BRICS—BREAKING FREE FROM WESTERN ECONOMIC CONTROL 





Zimbabwe has formally submitted its application to join the BRICS coalition, led by Foreign Minister Professor Amon Murwira under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s directive.





This is not just diplomacy—this is Zimbabwe declaring economic independence.





THE STRATEGIC MOVE :



1️⃣ Zimbabwe has engaged ALL existing BRICS member states



2️⃣ Official application submitted on March 7, 2025





3️⃣ Russia has publicly endorsed Zimbabwe’s membership bid



4️⃣ Applied to join the New Development Bank (NDB)—BRICS’ financial arm





5️⃣ Awaiting consensus approval from BRICS members including South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa





WHAT BRICS MEMBERSHIP MEANS FOR ZIMBABWE:



✅ Access to wider trade channels beyond Western markets



✅ Technology transfer and innovation partnerships





✅ Stable long-term investment flows



✅ Reduced dependence on the US dollar



✅ Alternative to IMF and World Bank systems



✅ Strengthened financial sovereignty





President Mnangagwa is positioning Zimbabwe within the shifting global power structure—moving away from traditional Western dominance toward South-South cooperation.





With over 30 countries expressing interest in BRICS, Zimbabwe is joining a movement that represents the future of global economics.





This is about Africa choosing its own economic destiny.



President Ramaphosa and fellow BRICS leaders now hold Zimbabwe’s economic future in their hands.



The question is: Will BRICS welcome Zimbabwe into the fold?