MNR BEGINS TRANSITION INTO POLITICAL PARTY AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS

The Movement for National Renewal (MNR), founded by prominent lawyer John Sangwa, has formally begun its transition from a civic movement into a political party as it prepares to participate in Zambia’s August 13 general elections. The development marks a significant step for the organisation, which has in recent years positioned itself as a platform for citizen-driven governance reforms.

Speaking during the announcement, Mr Sangwa described the transition as the start of a new political undertaking aimed at raising governance standards and promoting a people-centered agenda.

He said the movement believes the country needs fresh leadership approaches grounded in accountability, institutional strength and active citizen participation in national affairs.

Mr Sangwa explained that the next phase for the organisation will involve developing what he termed a “people’s manifesto,” a policy framework designed to capture the aspirations and priorities of citizens across Zambia.

According to him, the manifesto will be shaped through engagement with communities and stakeholders to ensure that the party’s policy direction reflects the needs of ordinary citizens.

Meanwhile, MNR partner Dolika Banda said the decision to transform the movement into a political party follows strong public support. She noted that the organisation has already reached a milestone of engaging one million citizens who have shown interest in its governance reform agenda.

Ms Banda explained that the initiative initially began as a civic movement focused on encouraging greater citizen participation in national issues. However, she said growing momentum and national interest made it clear that the platform had the potential to evolve into a political force capable of contesting elections and contributing directly to the country’s democratic process.

The People’s Brief

Goran Handya