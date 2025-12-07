Mo Salah says NEXT WEEK could be his final Liverpool game and accuses the club of ‘throwing him under the bus

1

That's how I feel it. Someone wants me to get all the blame. The club promised me a lot in summer. Now I'm on bench so I can say they haven't kept those promises.



“I used to have a good relationship [with Arne Slot].  Now we don’t have any relationship and I don’t know why. Seems like someone does not want me in the club. I am just going to be at Anfield and say goodbye to the fans before the African Cup of Nations, because I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there.



“It’s not acceptable to me to be fair. If I was somewhere else, every club would protect its players. Now it’s: ‘Throw Mo under the bus because he is a problem in a team’.”

1 COMMENT

  1. Mo Salah forget that he is black, he showed himself to be white and untouchable and now he has faced the realty if his colour.
    Don’t cry now Mo.

