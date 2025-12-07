 Mo Salah says NEXT WEEK could be his final Liverpool game and accuses the club of ‘throwing him under the bus’: “It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That’s how I feel it. Someone wants me to get all the blame. The club promised me a lot in summer. Now I’m on bench so I can say they haven’t kept those promises.





“I used to have a good relationship [with Arne Slot]. Now we don’t have any relationship and I don’t know why. Seems like someone does not want me in the club. I am just going to be at Anfield and say goodbye to the fans before the African Cup of Nations, because I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there.





“It’s not acceptable to me to be fair. If I was somewhere else, every club would protect its players. Now it’s: ‘Throw Mo under the bus because he is a problem in a team’.”