Mo Salah’s recent question to UEFA over a Palestinian player’s death can cause him his career

Liverpool winger and captain of Egypt’s national team, Mohammed Salah, risks losing his career after posing a question to UEFA in a post on X.

In his reply to a post by the football body, Salah questioned UEFA, asking them to give more details instead of just a shallow post.

UEFA posted a photo to show their respect to Suleiman al-Obeid, popularly known as ‘Palestinian Pelé’ who played for Al-Shati’a Services Club in Gaza and the Palestinian national team.

The post wrote “Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pelé’. A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.”

Salah, unsatisfied with the post, replied saying, “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?” questioning why they failed the state the details of his demise.

Surprisingly, Salah received a lot of from social media users. Users like @westie1988ie praised Salah’s “bravery” for calling out UEFA’s “poor statement” and others, Others like @AGMcat, linked his statement to broader calls for Palestinian solidarity.

Suleiman al-Obeid was a 41-year-old former Palestinian national team striker. According to the Palestine Football Association (PFA), he was killed in southern Gaza when Israeli forces struck civilians waiting for humanitarian aid.

Al-Obeid was called the Palestinian Pele. He scored over 100 goals, including two in 24 international matches during his career.