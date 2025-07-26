MOB ATTACKS BUSINESSMAN’S HOME OVER SUSPECTED WÈALTH CHÀRMS





‎A bizarre incident has unfolded in the Pamodzi Overspill area of Ndola, where chárms suspected to be linked to wèalth creation were discovered at the home of a local businessman.



‎

‎The discovery enraged residents, prompting a mob to descend on the property.

‎

In the chaos, windows were shattered and a vehicle’s windscreen was smashed within the yard.



‎

‎Tensions escalated as the crowd attempted to march to the market, allegedly with the intent to attack the businessman’s shop.



‎

However, their plans were thwarted by the quick response of police officers in full riot gear, who managed to restore order and prevent further destruction.

‎



‎Meanwhile, Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Perhias Siandenge is yet to issue a comprehensive statement on the matter.



By Derrick Chityamba



Source: Prime TV Zambia

‎