MOB ATTACKS BUSINESSMAN’S HOME OVER SUSPECTED WÈALTH CHÀRMS
A bizarre incident has unfolded in the Pamodzi Overspill area of Ndola, where chárms suspected to be linked to wèalth creation were discovered at the home of a local businessman.
The discovery enraged residents, prompting a mob to descend on the property.
In the chaos, windows were shattered and a vehicle’s windscreen was smashed within the yard.
Tensions escalated as the crowd attempted to march to the market, allegedly with the intent to attack the businessman’s shop.
However, their plans were thwarted by the quick response of police officers in full riot gear, who managed to restore order and prevent further destruction.
Meanwhile, Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Perhias Siandenge is yet to issue a comprehensive statement on the matter.
By Derrick Chityamba
Source: Prime TV Zambia