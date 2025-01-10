MOBILE MONEY DEALER SHOT AND INJURED BY ROBBERS, K950,000 STOLEN IN LUSAKA



The Zambia Police Service has reported a violent robbery involving attempted murder and the theft of K950,000 in Lusaka. The incident occurred today, January 9, 2025, at approximately 13:50 hours near the junction of Lumumba and Malambo roads.



In a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga, the Anti-Robbery Squad received a report from Mr. Jackson Nsokolo, 26, of the Balastone area, who said his employer, businessman and Airtel Money dealer Mr. Sydney Mateyo (aged 40-45), was shot and seriously injured during the attack.



The Robbery Details are that Mr. Mateyo had withdrawn K950,000 in cash from Stanbic Bank along Mukatasha Road and was traveling with Mr. Nsokolo in an unregistered white Mitsubishi Canter. As they drove towards town, their vehicle was ambushed by four criminals in a white, unregistered Toyota Mark X.





The attackers included Three armed men who exited the vehicle while Two carried pistols with One who was armed with a pump-action firearm for cover and a fourth suspect remained inside the getaway vehicle.



The criminals demanded the bag containing the cash, but when Mr. Mateyo resisted, he was shot in the left armpit. The suspects then fled the scene with the stolen money.





The victim’s condition, Mr. Mateyo sustained a critical gunshot wound and was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), where he is receiving treatment. A medical report indicates the bullet remains lodged in his body.



Police officers have since visited the scene and recovered one pistol cartridge. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the suspects.





Public Appeal, the Zambia Police Service is urging anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle to report to the nearest police station or contact police hotlines at 9010 or 991.





“The Zambia Police Service assures the public of its commitment to ensuring justice is served and the safety of citizens is upheld,” said Mr. Hamoonga.





Authorities are working diligently to recover the stolen money and bring the perpetrators to justice.