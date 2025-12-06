Mockery erupts as Trump awarded new ‘Peace Prize’

Mockery erupted after President Donald Trump received the inaugural FIFA peace prize Friday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave Trump the shiny gold medal on stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw at the Kennedy Center — which Trump plans to rename after himself — in Washington, D.C.

The award was created a few weeks ago after Trump did not win the Nobel Peace Prize, which he has said he deserves.

“In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognise the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace,” Gianni Infantino, resident of Fédération Internationale de Football Association, said in a statement. “Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World will recognise the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations.”

Social media users had plenty to say after the news was announced:

“FIFA gave Donald Trump the single most unenthusiastic video awards package I have ever seen,” The Blacklist Founder and producer Franklin Leonard wrote on X, paired with the Ryan Gosling laughing meme.

“FIFA inventing a peace prize to give to Trump is beyond parody…” radio host and columnist James Hanson wrote on X.

“i know it has been made fun of constantly (and, please, keep doing so) … but it cannot be overstated how INSANE it is that FIFA have anointed themselves as the arbiters of PEACE to give out this made up peace award to trump,” Tom Bogert, MLS writer and commentator, wrote on X.

“FIFA awarding Donald Trump a ‘peace prize’ is an insult to every supporter of the beautiful game who actually believes in justice and humanity,” sports journalist Shireen Ahmed wrote on X.

“The Fifa World Cup draw becoming brazenly used as Trump propaganda is the natural conclusion of the corruption inside FIFA for over two decades now. It’s a sad day for football,” writer Camilo Moreno-Salamanca wrote on X.

“On Bloomberg this afternoon Joe Mathieu was interviewing a constitutional lawyer about the the Trump admin’s illegal double tap missile strikes against fishing boats in the Caribbean but broke into the broadcast to announce that Trump had just awarded himself the ‘FIFA peace Prize.’ 10/10 no notes,” Chris Grimsley wrote on Bluesky.

“Trump getting a phony ‘Peace Prize’ is grifting recognizing a grifter. FIFA/Trump … Olympics/Hitler vibe,” a user named Oswego Willy wrote on Bluesky.

“Congrats to Donald Trump on the FIFA peace prize! Totally legit and not made up!” former foreign service officer Matthew Gillen wrote on Bluesky.