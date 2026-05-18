Mohamed Salah has appeared to aim a dig at Liverpool boss Arne Slot in a bombshell tweet.





The Reds were beaten 4-2 by Aston Villa on Friday night to heap the pressure on Slot after what has been an underwhelming season.





Liverpool are fifth and yet to secure their Champions League spot having lost 12 of their 37 league matches, and many fans have turned on the Dutchman.





Salah, who returned from injury as a late substitute on Friday, is set to leave the club at the end of a campaign where his relationship with Slot has been tested.





And, following the Villa defeat, he seemed to criticise the Liverpool boss in a groundbreaking social media post on Saturday afternoon.





He wrote: ‘I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions. It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there.





‘Nothing makes me prouder than that. Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve.





‘I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies.





‘That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it.





‘Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about. All teams win games.





‘Liverpool will always be a club that means a great deal to me and to my family. I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on.





‘As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum and I will do everything I can to make that happen.’



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