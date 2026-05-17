Mohamed Salah has taken another brutal swipe at Liverpool boss Arne Slot 😮



The Reds are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification and Salah has slammed Slot on social media by calling for Liverpool to return to Jurgen Klopp’s heavy-metal football





🗣️ “Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve.” He said after a 4-2 hammering by Aston Villa.





“I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies. That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good.





“It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it. Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about. All teams win games.





“Liverpool will always be a club that means a great deal to me and to my family. I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on. As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum and I will do everything I can to make that happen.”