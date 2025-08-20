Mohamed Salah Wins 2025 PFA Player of the Year Award to Reach Historic Milestone

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has won a record third PFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

Salah scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists as Arne Slot’s Reds stormed to last season’s Premier League title.

The 33-year-old Egypt international’s stunning form in 2024/25 saw him dominate the voting by the PFA’s membership and enter the history books as the first three-time Player of the Year winner.

The PFA crown complements his record-equalling third Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award picked up earlier in the year.

Asked if he had ambitions to win awards while growing up in Egypt, he said: “Of course I wanted to be a football player and I wanted to be famous and provide for my family, but you don’t think about the big stuff when you are still in Egypt.

“When you grow, you start to see things differently and you start to have ambition and you start to the see the bigger picture.”

Salah is joined in the 2024/25 PFA Premier League Team of the Year by Liverpool team-mates Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Milos Kerkez, who moved to Anfield from Bournemouth in the summer, is also selected, as are the Arsenal trio of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Declan Rice.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes missed out on the XI despite being shortlisted for the Player of the Year award.