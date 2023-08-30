Mohammed Salah to leave Liverpool ‘this week’ – Report

Saudi Arabia side Al Ittihad could reportedly complete Mohamed Salah’s transfer on the final day of the 2023 summer transfer window.

According to former Norwegian international and sports pundit Jan Aage Fjørtoft, Salah is ‘likely’ to move to the Saudi Pro League in the coming days with just about a day left to close the transfer window.

“I understand it’s likely that Salah will leave Liverpool this week,” he tweeted on X.

Ittihad has offered the Liverpool star a lucrative £1.25 million a week deal to lure the Egyptian to play in Saudi Arabia.

beIN Sports reported that Salah has already agreed on personal terms with Ittihad. The 30-year-old is said to be ready to pen a three-year deal and is set to earn £65 million as a yearly salary.

The Athletic has also reported that Liverpool have no intention of letting go of the two-time African Footballer of the Year.

Salah signed a contract extension with Liverpool in 2022 worth a reported £350,000 a week.

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed the club’s stand during his pre-match, citing that Salah is essential to the club and thus any offer from Ittihad in the coming days would be rejected.

“We don’t have an offer — Mo Salah is a Liverpool player and for all the things we do is essential…If there would be something, the answer would be NO. Mo is 100% committed to Liverpool. Nothing to talk about”.