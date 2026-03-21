Mojtaba Orders Intelligence Overhaul After Israeli Strikes on Top Commanders



Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered a major overhaul of Iran’s intelligence operations, instructing agencies to “double their efforts” following the loss of several senior officials in ongoing Israeli strikes.





In a message addressed to President Masoud Pezeshkian, Mojtaba praised him as a “dedicated servant and seasoned figure,” while stressing the need to strengthen national security across all fronts.





The directive comes amid reported losses within Iran’s intelligence leadership, including senior figures linked to national security operations.





Meanwhile, Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Mojtaba had previously been injured in an Israeli strike but has since recovered.





The move aligns with earlier statements from the IRGC, which affirmed that missile production remains ongoing despite continued pressure.