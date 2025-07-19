Mom welcomes fourth child with the same birthday as her other 3 kids

Nauzhae Drake is celebrating yet another rare birth—welcoming her fourth child on the same day as his older siblings.

After Drake welcomed Kewan in 2019, Na’Zaiyla in 2021, Khalan in 2022, and most recently Kailowa on July 7, the date has become a special day in her home.

The California mother told People, “After welcoming baby number four, I was completely astonished by having four children born on the same day.”

“I was sad because I missed another one of my babies’ birthday parties, [and] this would be the third one I missed due to being in labor,” she added. “But I promised them I [would] make it up to them! It’s still surreal that they all share the same exact day for a birthday, so it’s like I have Christmas twice a year.”

To top it off, Drake disclosed that the children “also all have a birthmark on their right leg in different areas.”

In a recent interview with ABC7 Los Angeles, Apple Valley native Drake said that people often think she has twins. She recounted, “That is always everyone’s response. ‘You have triplets?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ ‘Twins?’ ‘No. They’re all born on different years.’”

She told the outlet, “It is just amazing having them born all on one day.”

But according to Drake, none of her pregnancies was induced, and none of her four children was due on July 7, the news outlet noted.

She also said her doctor “didn’t believe I didn’t have an induction. So, he went into my chart and he saw that all of them were spontaneous. So, that means [labor] happened on [its] own.”

According to the outlet, the likelihood of having four children born on the same day without the need for medical assistance is “estimated to be in the millions.”

When asked about her feelings on the birth of her fourth child on July 7, the 26-year-old also told local media Victor Valley News (VVNG) that she was “truly astonished.”

“But I am blessed and know it is a sign from God,” she added.

According to ABC7 Los Angeles, Drake’s mother, LaKesha Harrison, still couldn’t believe it after her daughter gave birth on the same day.

“The third time she said, ‘Mom, I’m in labor,’ I told her, ‘I know that you are lying,’” Harrison said, as Drake added that after welcoming her fourth baby, “Everyone has told me to go and play the lottery,” the outlet stated.

According to VVNG, Drake is a nursing student as well and will likely graduate this December.

“I decided to continue my education and go to nursing school to be able to provide the life that my babies deserve,” she told the outlet.

She had also earlier informed VVNG in 2023 that her children will share their birthdays that year with “one big party with three themes.”

“All I can say is we’re so blessed. We are so lucky to have them, literally,” Drake said at the time.