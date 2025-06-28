Moment China unveiled the monster DF-5B missiles with a warhead 200x stronger than Hiroshima

A video of China’s DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was recently highlighted in state media, highliting the strong military equipments in their possession.

The DF-5B, an upgraded version of the Cold War-era DF-5, is a two-stage, silo-based missile with a range of approximately 12,000 km.

Intelligence reports has it that it is capable of striking targets across the continental United States and Western Europe.

It measures 32.6 meters in length, 3.35 meters in diameter, and weighs about 183 tons.

The missile can carry a single nuclear warhead with a yield of 3 to 4 megatons roughly 200 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb.

It is also said to be powerful that multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs), potentially up to 10 warheads, enhancing its ability to overwhelm missile defense systems.

The unveiling, reported by CCTV around early June, coincides with heightened U.S.-China tensions, particularly over Taiwan and the South China Sea. L

Analysts suggest this move may signal Beijing’s intent to showcase its nuclear deterrence or hint at more advanced capabilities, possibly as a response to U.S. military rhetoric.