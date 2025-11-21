Moment Miss Jamaica tumbles off stage and is carried away on stretcher during Miss Universe pageant

Shocking footage captured the moment Miss Jamaica suffered a dramatic fall from the stage during the Miss Universe preliminary evening gown round in Thailand.

Dr. Gabrielle Henry was strutting down the Bangkok stage in a striking orange gown when she accidentally stepped off the edge of the dark runway and appeared to fall off the stage.

Members of the audience could be seen immediately jumping up in their seats to check on Henry.

Later footage posted to social media showed the Jamaican beauty queen being transported from the venue on a stretcher.

Henry was rushed to Paolo Rangsit Hospital in Thailand and is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries, the Miss Universe Jamaica organization said in a statement on social media.

“Medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries; however, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery,” the organization said.

“We kindly ask everyone to stay upbeat, lift her in prayer, and send positive thoughts as she receives the necessary medical care,” the statement continued.

Raul Rocha, owner of the Miss Universe pageant, also posted an update reassuring fans that Henry is “under good care” and miraculously didn’t break anything in the fall.

“I was there with her family and her, and thankfully, there are no broken bones, and she is under good care. She will remain under observation for the rest of the night, and we will remain in touch with her family and support her,” Rocha wrote.

“Our prayers go out for her prompt recovery.”

On Wednesday, contestants competed in swimsuit rounds, a national costume competition round, and the evening gown round in hopes of advancing to the finals.

Henry is an ophthalmologist and the founder of the See Me Foundation, a charity advocating for the visually impaired across Jamaica.