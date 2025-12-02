Moment tiktoker disciplined her boyfriend on live for cheating on her

A Nigerian content creator has gone viral after she decided to discipline her estranged boyfriend during a live session online.

Heirah is a Nigerian TikToker known for her street interactions. She usually conducts loyalty to tests with people she meets on the street.

During her recent live streaming in TikTok, Heirah and her estranged boyfriend got into an argument where she ended up laying hands on her.

In the viral video captured by her followers, Heirah held the boyfriend by the neck of his attire while they discussed what he’s been up to.

The guy revealed that he was going to block the lady because she has not respect for Heirah.

After hurling insults on him, she went further to give him a resounding slap as he drags him down. The guy pleaded all the while.

This is not the first time such altercation between Heirah and her boyfriend has happened. In October, the pair engaged in another fuss.

Social media reactions has been centered around how the whole scenario would have turned into a scandal had it been the other way round.