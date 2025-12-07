Moment two Santas fight in supermarket as shocked shoppers watch

Footage caught the moment two people dressed up as two Santa Claus found themselves in a heated row inside a supermarket.

Onlookers were left in shock when both Santas started pushing and shoving each other by the fruit and vegetable section.

Both were dressed in the Russian Father Christmas tradition – known as Ded Moroz, or Grandfather Frost, complete with iconic white beards. One was in red, resembling the more popular Western Santa, while the other was clad in white.

Stunned shoppers watched the Santa showdown at the Megastore supermarket, in Baku, Azerbaija

They were said to be fighting over a territorial dispute for spreading Christmas cheer to kids.

Fruit and a small Christmas tree were sent flying during the scuffle.

One Father Christmas took a tumble before getting back up to continue the fight. In the end, it took two burly security staff dressed in black to separate the quarrelling pair.

Sources in Baku said: “Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.”

One onlooker said: “This was more like a mafia-style territorial dispute, over who gets which patch”.

Police later questioned the Santas about the public disagreement.