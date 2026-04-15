“MONEY” MAYWEATHER IN CASH CHAOS: LAWSUITS PILE UP OVER UNPAID BILLS

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. is facing fresh financial controversy after being hit with yet another lawsuit this time over an alleged $105,000 unpaid private jet bill.

The claim, linked to a luxury 2025 trip to Turks and Caicos, comes just days after reports of a separate $330,000 unpaid rent dispute in Manhattan surfaced. Adding to the pressure, records also point to a staggering $7.3 million tax lien filed by the Internal Revenue Service tied to previous tax years.

The growing list of legal and financial challenges is raising eyebrows around Mayweather’s famed “Money” image built on a career of record-breaking fight earnings and lucrative business deals.

While supporters argue such disputes are not uncommon among high-profile figures, critics say the pattern of unpaid bills paints a more troubling picture behind the glitz and glamour.

Mayweather has yet to publicly respond to the latest claims, leaving fans wondering whether the undefeated champion is now facing his toughest fight outside the ring.