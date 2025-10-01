Money runs out, as USA Government Shuts down



The USA Embassy in Zambia Wrote;



“Due to the lapse in appropriations, this account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information.”





“At this time, scheduled passport and visa transit services in the United States and at U.S. Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits.”





“We will not update this account until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information.”





“For information on our services and operating status, visit travel.state.gov.”